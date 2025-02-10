Behind the Scenes of Trade Desk's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $495,265 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $528,442.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $180.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 361.42, with a total volume reaching 2,366.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.35 $15.95 $16.25 $180.00 $162.5K 262 250 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $6.95 $5.65 $5.85 $130.00 $117.0K 10 205 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $7.95 $7.15 $7.8 $120.00 $117.0K 1 153 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $10.65 $10.3 $10.5 $117.00 $73.5K 180 73 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.8 $17.7 $17.7 $120.00 $70.8K 462 20

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,072,397, the price of TTD is up 4.28% at $122.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $147.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $142. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $145.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

