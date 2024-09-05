Behind the Scenes of Trade Desk's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $123,200 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $377,311.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $125.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.6 $15.25 $15.25 $125.00 $152.5K 625 100 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.0 $13.15 $14.0 $90.00 $70.0K 347 50 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $92.50 $63.8K 1.1K 79 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.5 $10.4 $10.45 $105.00 $59.4K 2.4K 18 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.52 $2.49 $2.49 $100.00 $49.8K 67 722

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk With a volume of 1,314,578, the price of TTD is up 0.88% at $102.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $135. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $111. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

