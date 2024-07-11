Behind the Scenes of Toll Brothers's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TOL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Toll Brothers.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $115,500, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,202,559.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $125.0 for Toll Brothers over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Toll Brothers options trades today is 999.6 with a total volume of 1,723.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Toll Brothers's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.0 $4.6 $5.0 $115.00 $645.0K 2.7K 1.0K TOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.7 $5.1 $5.1 $115.00 $256.5K 2.7K 27 TOL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $5.5 $4.9 $5.1 $115.00 $126.5K 2.7K 542 TOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.4 $4.6 $5.0 $115.00 $91.5K 2.7K 542 TOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.4 $7.9 $8.05 $115.00 $80.5K 163 0

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Toll Brothers, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Toll Brothers Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,582,594, the price of TOL is up 6.76% at $120.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Toll Brothers

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $124.5.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Toll Brothers, which currently sits at a price target of $125. Showing optimism, an analyst from Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Toll Brothers options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.