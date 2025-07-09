Behind the Scenes of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $306,910, and 7 were calls, valued at $373,552.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $470.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 146.1 with a total volume of 331.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $26.3 $27.4 $450.00 $95.9K 40 55 TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $26.5 $26.4 $26.5 $400.00 $76.8K 368 35 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.6 $23.8 $24.29 $420.00 $73.6K 226 31 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.4 $32.1 $32.0 $410.00 $64.0K 223 20 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.0 $26.4 $27.3 $450.00 $54.6K 40 75

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Present Market Standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Currently trading with a volume of 1,180,514, the TMO's price is down by -2.56%, now at $415.26.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $463.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TMO

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

