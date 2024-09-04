Behind the Scenes of Texas Instruments's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,078,360 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $520,344.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $215.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.2 $21.35 $22.2 $210.00 $888.0K 79 400 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $28.0 $26.65 $27.5 $195.00 $178.7K 253 65 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $12.7 $12.1 $12.7 $215.00 $111.7K 576 101 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $5.95 $5.8 $5.75 $202.50 $57.5K 38 424 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $202.50 $55.0K 38 313

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,173,883, the TXN's price is up by 1.54%, now at $204.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $227.75.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $268. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $198. An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.