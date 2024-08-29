Behind the Scenes of Texas Instruments's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $408,101, and 7 were calls, valued at $4,807,631.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $250.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Texas Instruments's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Texas Instruments's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.85 $9.25 $9.55 $250.00 $3.6M 938 5.0K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $250.00 $653.9K 938 766 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.45 $9.4 $9.45 $250.00 $342.1K 938 835 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.45 $11.3 $11.45 $185.00 $130.5K 48 115 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.6 $9.45 $9.5 $210.00 $95.0K 372 262

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Texas Instruments With a trading volume of 2,277,095, the price of TXN is up by 2.87%, reaching $213.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.75.

An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $268. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $198.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

