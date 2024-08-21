Behind the Scenes of Texas Instruments's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TXN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 43 extraordinary options activities for Texas Instruments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $367,359, and 38 are calls, amounting to $4,043,346.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $240.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 1962.26, with a total volume reaching 26,774.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $3.95 $3.75 $3.85 $215.00 $770.0K 53 2.3K TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.55 $8.3 $8.5 $240.00 $425.0K 27 500 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.1 $11.8 $11.8 $200.00 $224.2K 12.9K 973 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.05 $33.75 $33.75 $240.00 $168.7K 2 50 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $11.7 $11.3 $11.5 $200.00 $165.6K 12.9K 1.8K

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,974,365, the TXN's price is up by 3.39%, now at $209.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $222.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $210. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $210. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Texas Instruments with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

