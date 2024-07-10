Behind the Scenes of Texas Instruments's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 9% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,450 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $442,699.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $260.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.2 $8.8 $260.00 $158.3K 14 0 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $210.00 $49.6K 17.2K 357 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.7 $10.45 $10.56 $200.00 $45.4K 1.9K 0 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $2.1 $1.98 $2.1 $205.00 $41.5K 969 5 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $200.00 $41.0K 4.0K 88

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Present Market Standing of Texas Instruments Currently trading with a volume of 934,282, the TXN's price is up by 0.84%, now at $201.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.0.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

