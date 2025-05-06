Behind the Scenes of Tesla's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 373 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 220 were puts, with a value of $14,986,528, and 153 were calls, valued at $9,386,580.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $790.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $790.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $126.95 $126.1 $126.58 $400.00 $379.6K 6.9K 237 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $65.95 $65.85 $65.85 $280.00 $237.0K 2.9K 67 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $270.00 $142.0K 14.6K 57.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.13 $270.00 $139.1K 3.4K 9.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $280.00 $109.5K 12.2K 41.8K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 54,574,133, the TSLA's price is down by -2.56%, now at $273.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $236.21.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Tesla with a target price of $315. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from GLJ Research keeps a Sell rating on Tesla with a target price of $19. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $307.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Sell Sell Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

