Behind the Scenes of Tesla's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 79 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 35 are puts, totaling $2,314,376, and 44 are calls, amounting to $4,642,197.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $710.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $710.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $7.95 $7.8 $7.95 $375.00 $954.0K 3.3K 2.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.4 $4.25 $4.26 $350.00 $438.5K 22.3K 8.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $8.85 $8.75 $8.85 $342.50 $265.5K 3.2K 3.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.5 $10.35 $10.35 $337.50 $207.0K 2.3K 672 TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $39.6 $39.3 $39.5 $370.00 $197.5K 3.6K 153

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tesla Currently trading with a volume of 2,819,609, the TSLA's price is down by -0.34%, now at $344.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $318.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

