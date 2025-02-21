Behind the Scenes of TeraWulf's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,255 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $517,701.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.5 to $7.0 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $7.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.43 $0.42 $0.42 $4.00 $172.5K 6.0K 678 WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.68 $1.66 $1.66 $4.00 $166.0K 12.8K 1.0K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.81 $0.76 $0.76 $7.00 $76.1K 11.1K 2.2K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $7.00 $66.2K 11.1K 1.0K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.27 $2.24 $2.24 $6.50 $49.7K 415 222

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TeraWulf, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of TeraWulf Currently trading with a volume of 36,678,604, the WULF's price is down by -7.67%, now at $4.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TeraWulf options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

