Behind the Scenes of TeraWulf's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WULF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for TeraWulf. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 31% bullish and 54% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $100,000, and 21 calls, totaling $1,572,911.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $11.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $11.0, over the past month.

TeraWulf Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.95 $2.8 $2.9 $4.50 $290.0K 7.8K 1.0K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.1 $3.25 $7.00 $162.5K 10.3K 1.3K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.4 $0.35 $0.4 $11.00 $134.3K 6.4K 4.2K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $2.00 $106.7K 1.2K 2.5K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.85 $7.00 $106.2K 10.2K 5.1K

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Present Market Standing of TeraWulf Currently trading with a volume of 25,468,808, the WULF's price is up by 20.29%, now at $7.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $5.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

