Behind the Scenes of TeraWulf's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WULF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for TeraWulf. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,000, and 9 calls, totaling $467,353.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.5 to $5.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in TeraWulf's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to TeraWulf's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.5 to $5.0 over the preceding 30 days.

TeraWulf 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.4 $4.00 $194.0K 29.4K 2.4K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.95 $1.85 $1.85 $5.00 $37.0K 5.2K 1.8K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.7 $1.85 $5.00 $37.0K 5.2K 1.2K WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.7 $1.8 $5.00 $36.0K 5.2K 1.0K WULF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.75 $0.6 $0.7 $3.50 $35.0K 531 515

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Where Is TeraWulf Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 17,159,519, the price of WULF is up by 9.93%, reaching $4.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About TeraWulf

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $5.

