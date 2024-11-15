Behind the Scenes of Tempus AI's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $683,586, and 2 are calls, amounting to $99,000.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $55.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $4.5 $5.4 $45.00 $246.2K 85 500 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $5.0 $5.4 $45.00 $225.7K 85 462 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.7 $4.3 $4.7 $52.00 $92.5K 206 200 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $9.2 $7.7 $9.2 $55.00 $63.4K 10 90 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $23.7 $22.0 $23.0 $30.00 $50.6K 0 44

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tempus AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Tempus AI With a trading volume of 572,433, the price of TEM is up by 0.32%, reaching $56.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 94 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Tempus AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $65.

