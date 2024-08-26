Behind the Scenes of Tempus AI's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $228,930, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $291,702.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $70.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $11.3 $10.6 $11.3 $65.00 $113.0K 110 116 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.0 $18.9 $18.9 $40.00 $54.8K 115 124 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.1 $18.1 $18.1 $40.00 $52.4K 115 89 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $24.9 $24.3 $24.3 $35.00 $34.0K 22 67 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.35 $2.0 $2.35 $57.00 $32.6K 2 101

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 662,195, the TEM's price is up by 2.29%, now at $66.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.666666666666664.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $47. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $40. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $47.

