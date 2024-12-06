Behind the Scenes of Taiwan Semiconductor's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 48 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $267,223 and 44, calls, for a total amount of $2,337,693.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $310.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $20.5 $20.25 $20.35 $190.00 $203.5K 7.3K 122 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.6 $98.85 $98.85 $110.00 $148.2K 1.0K 15 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/03/25 $14.25 $13.85 $14.23 $190.00 $113.9K 142 160 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $112.85 $111.95 $111.95 $100.00 $111.9K 445 10 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $2.22 $2.17 $2.17 $197.50 $108.5K 246 520

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor Currently trading with a volume of 4,573,451, the TSM's price is down by -1.61%, now at $201.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $240.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

