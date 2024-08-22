Behind the Scenes of Taiwan Semiconductor's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 7% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $114,572, and 11 were calls, valued at $10,618,330.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.95 $12.8 $12.8 $175.00 $9.6M 65.2K 7.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.75 $29.35 $29.75 $185.00 $359.9K 395 160 TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $24.05 $23.8 $23.8 $150.00 $314.1K 6.5K 132 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.0 $28.85 $30.0 $185.00 $75.0K 395 25 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.25 $7.15 $7.15 $165.00 $62.9K 4.0K 203

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor With a trading volume of 1,108,853, the price of TSM is up by 0.85%, reaching $172.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $250.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $250. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

