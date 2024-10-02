Behind the Scenes of T-Mobile US's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $751,768, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $579,543.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $220.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.35 $3.8 $200.00 $379.6K 476 1.2K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.1 $11.05 $11.1 $220.00 $204.2K 5 1 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.95 $3.95 $200.00 $189.6K 476 1.7K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.3 $23.2 $23.2 $210.00 $176.3K 296 163 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $31.7 $31.65 $31.7 $200.00 $123.6K 67 0

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,366,969, the price of TMUS is up 0.79% at $207.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $234.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for T-Mobile US, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

