Behind the Scenes of T-Mobile US's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $627,576, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $213,469.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $205.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $205.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.7 $2.69 $2.7 $200.00 $135.0K 5.1K 2.3K TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $42.8 $39.85 $40.5 $160.00 $101.2K 369 25 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $200.00 $87.8K 788 265 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.4 $2.39 $2.4 $200.00 $63.8K 5.1K 2.1K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.55 $7.95 $8.55 $200.00 $62.0K 644 112

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with T-Mobile US, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US Currently trading with a volume of 2,676,370, the TMUS's price is down by -1.65%, now at $199.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $230. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $209.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.