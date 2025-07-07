Behind the Scenes of Symbotic's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Symbotic.

Looking at options history for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $4,245,410 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $321,994.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $65.0 for Symbotic over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Symbotic options trades today is 368.67 with a total volume of 15,496.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Symbotic's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Symbotic Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.9 $1.8 $1.89 $37.50 $2.6M 264 14.0K SYM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $25.9 $24.6 $25.31 $65.00 $1.5M 0 615 SYM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.3 $36.2 $36.3 $10.00 $72.6K 110 20 SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.8 $21.1 $22.12 $30.00 $68.6K 492 0 SYM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.3 $45.00 $45.6K 8 56

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Th company also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Symbotic

With a trading volume of 2,268,241, the price of SYM is down by -2.57%, reaching $46.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Symbotic

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Arete Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Symbotic options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SYM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Arete Research Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SYM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.