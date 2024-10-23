Behind the Scenes of Super Micro Computer's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $210,018, and 13 were calls, valued at $727,734.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $52.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $52.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.6 $2.4 $2.6 $47.00 $132.6K 2.5K 520 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $16.8 $17.49 $40.00 $89.1K 5.5K 85 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.9 $8.7 $8.89 $45.00 $88.9K 821 0 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.8 $2.6 $2.8 $46.00 $70.0K 2.8K 251 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $45.00 $63.7K 4.0K 267

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,457,247, the price of SMCI is down -1.13% at $45.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.