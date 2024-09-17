Behind the Scenes of Super Micro Computer's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $193,840, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $478,875.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $440.0 and $700.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $440.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $38.0 $37.1 $37.46 $450.00 $131.1K 627 260 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $14.0 $13.9 $13.9 $480.00 $69.5K 454 88 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.7 $18.8 $19.36 $460.00 $58.0K 835 261 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $14.2 $13.8 $14.0 $452.50 $56.0K 306 479 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.5 $15.8 $16.28 $450.00 $48.8K 2.2K 728

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 519,116, with SMCI's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $450.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $443.4.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $375. An analyst from CFRA downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $454. In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $500. In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $438. An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $450.

