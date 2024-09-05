Behind the Scenes of STMicroelectronics's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for STMicroelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $319,735, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $73,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $34.0 for STMicroelectronics over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for STMicroelectronics options trades today is 2562.6 with a total volume of 1,934.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for STMicroelectronics's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $34.0 over the last 30 days.

STMicroelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.9 $2.85 $2.9 $30.00 $97.4K 4.0K 904 STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.85 $2.75 $2.85 $30.00 $95.7K 4.0K 217 STM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.4 $1.35 $1.4 $30.00 $46.8K 756 340 STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $30.00 $38.0K 7.6K 103 STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.85 $2.8 $2.8 $30.00 $33.8K 4.0K 127

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of STMicroelectronics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is STMicroelectronics Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,203,333, with STM's price down by -1.28%, positioned at $29.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.