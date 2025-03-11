Behind the Scenes of Spotify Technology's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $279,617, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $566,560.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $600.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 112.64 with a total volume of 244.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $88.85 $87.7 $87.7 $520.00 $131.5K 153 15 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.25 $10.0 $10.2 $480.00 $111.2K 271 109 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $89.25 $84.75 $86.66 $460.00 $86.6K 148 10 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $75.95 $73.0 $75.95 $435.00 $75.9K 0 10 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.45 $19.65 $19.65 $510.00 $49.1K 127 31

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 766,164, the price of SPOT is up by 3.56%, reaching $506.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $697.5.

* An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $675. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $720.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Spotify Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

