Behind the Scenes of Spotify Technology's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $163,255, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $809,694.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $720.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $57.8 $48.9 $54.35 $720.00 $119.5K 2 0 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $142.9 $137.4 $140.5 $330.00 $70.2K 420 0 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.1 $11.7 $12.1 $650.00 $60.5K 81 50 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $5.45 $5.0 $5.45 $480.00 $52.8K 176 232 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $9.45 $9.25 $9.25 $480.00 $43.4K 155 48

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,737,074, the price of SPOT is up 1.71% at $471.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $500.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $515. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $520. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $530. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Spotify Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.