Behind the Scenes of SoundHound AI's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoundHound AI. Our analysis of options history for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $276,965, and 13 were calls, valued at $580,320.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $13.0 for SoundHound AI during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoundHound AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoundHound AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.45 $1.38 $1.45 $5.50 $204.8K 12.3K 1.4K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.95 $4.75 $4.9 $5.50 $97.4K 1.5K 200 SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/03/25 $0.8 $0.8 $0.8 $8.50 $72.0K 21 903 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.9 $1.88 $1.88 $13.00 $56.4K 657 228 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.85 $5.55 $5.55 $3.00 $54.9K 573 101

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SoundHound AI With a trading volume of 41,363,056, the price of SOUN is up by 16.37%, reaching $9.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $7.333333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on SoundHound AI with a target price of $8. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $7. * An analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

