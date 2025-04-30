Behind the Scenes of SoFi Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $480,922 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $212,000.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $18.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.74 $1.73 $1.73 $13.00 $405.5K 4.8K 2.8K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.93 $2.75 $2.75 $15.00 $55.0K 28.9K 1.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.74 $2.72 $2.72 $15.00 $54.4K 28.9K 972 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.69 $2.63 $2.63 $15.00 $52.6K 28.9K 529 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.2 $0.19 $0.19 $12.00 $38.2K 11.2K 8.5K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 42,158,383, with SOFI's price down by -6.25%, positioned at $12.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.5.

Latest Ratings for SOFI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform

