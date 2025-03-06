Behind the Scenes of SiTime's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SITM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for SiTime.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,925, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,160,112.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $240.0 for SiTime over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SiTime's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SiTime's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

SiTime Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SITM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $40.1 $36.7 $39.0 $150.00 $273.0K 75 70 SITM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.3 $210.00 $169.0K 17 201 SITM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $50.3 $47.0 $49.0 $150.00 $117.6K 75 71 SITM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $4.6 $5.02 $210.00 $102.4K 17 563 SITM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.7 $9.3 $9.3 $190.00 $102.3K 10 787

About SiTime

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SiTime, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SiTime's Current Market Status With a volume of 579,712, the price of SITM is down -0.49% at $181.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What The Experts Say On SiTime

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $256.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on SiTime with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SiTime, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SiTime options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.