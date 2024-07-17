Behind the Scenes of Sirius XM Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sirius XM Holdings.

Looking at options history for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $695,293 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $717,091.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $3.5 for Sirius XM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sirius XM Holdings stands at 27799.25, with a total volume reaching 80,051.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sirius XM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $0.5 to $3.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.09 $1.0 $1.03 $3.50 $515.0K 17.3K 3 SIRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.5 $2.8 $3.3 $0.50 $128.0K 1 0 SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.98 $0.96 $0.97 $3.50 $113.1K 4.0K 144 SIRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.73 $0.7 $0.7 $3.00 $68.3K 38.4K 6.1K SIRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.73 $0.7 $0.7 $3.00 $50.8K 38.4K 7.1K

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Holdings is composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the US and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service; it has a robust and growing podcast library. Liberty Media owns 84% of Sirius XM, traded through its Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking stock.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sirius XM Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sirius XM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 48,049,514, the SIRI's price is down by -4.64%, now at $3.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. What The Experts Say On Sirius XM Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3.6333333333333333.

An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sirius XM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $3. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barrington Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sirius XM Holdings, targeting a price of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sirius XM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

