Behind the Scenes of Shopify's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $337,056 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $239,543.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $90.0 for Shopify over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.45 $11.05 $11.28 $75.00 $169.0K 829 600 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $75.00 $70.4K 10.8K 307 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.76 $70.00 $67.6K 787 160 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $76.00 $60.7K 516 199 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.33 $65.00 $54.4K 2.7K 86

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shopify, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Shopify With a trading volume of 732,488, the price of SHOP is up by 1.78%, reaching $75.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

