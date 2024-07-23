Behind the Scenes of SentinelOne's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SentinelOne. Our analysis of options history for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $88,960, and 12 were calls, valued at $437,709.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for SentinelOne over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SentinelOne options trades today is 3499.12 with a total volume of 4,479.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SentinelOne's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

SentinelOne Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume S CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.6 $23.00 $69.0K 6.6K 171 S PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $29.00 $61.4K 50 1 S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.7 $23.00 $42.6K 6.6K 407 S CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.4 $3.8 $4.1 $20.00 $40.1K 4.9K 100 S CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.35 $1.2 $1.2 $30.00 $38.7K 451 1.4K

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SentinelOne, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SentinelOne With a trading volume of 4,935,234, the price of S is up by 5.22%, reaching $24.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for SentinelOne

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.1.

An analyst from WestPark Capital persists with their Buy rating on SentinelOne, maintaining a target price of $34. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $25. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on SentinelOne, maintaining a target price of $18. In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $25. In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

