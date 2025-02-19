Behind the Scenes of Sea's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $92,219, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $2,562,115.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $195.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $15.95 $15.8 $15.8 $120.00 $361.8K 909 231 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.95 $14.55 $14.75 $130.00 $295.0K 1.5K 223 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.15 $10.5 $10.5 $155.00 $262.5K 36 258 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.6 $145.00 $255.7K 145 203 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.0 $19.65 $19.7 $130.00 $197.0K 5.0K 5

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sea With a volume of 1,527,438, the price of SE is down -1.81% at $136.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

