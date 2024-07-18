Behind the Scenes of Sea's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 20% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,480, and 9 calls, totaling $2,032,508.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $80.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $70.00 $1.7M 3.9K 79 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.3 $13.8 $14.0 $80.00 $42.0K 2.9K 0 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.35 $13.0 $13.0 $80.00 $32.5K 2.9K 100 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $70.00 $32.1K 3.9K 8 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $70.00 $30.0K 1.0K 3

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides mostly credit lending.

Sea's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 960,873, the price of SE is down by -2.24%, reaching $68.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. Expert Opinions on Sea

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.5.

An analyst from DBS Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $75. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sea, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.