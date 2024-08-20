Behind the Scenes of Salesforce's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $475,070, and 11 are calls, amounting to $394,670.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $280.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1685.42 with a total volume of 1,876.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.55 $12.45 $12.45 $260.00 $255.2K 1.3K 224 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $260.00 $191.2K 1.3K 377 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.95 $19.9 $19.95 $270.00 $49.8K 2.1K 53 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.1 $19.9 $19.95 $270.00 $49.8K 2.1K 28 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.6 $21.55 $21.55 $270.00 $40.9K 2.3K 25

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Salesforce With a volume of 1,525,988, the price of CRM is down -0.95% at $262.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $316.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $316.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Salesforce with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

