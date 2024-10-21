Behind the Scenes of RTX's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on RTX.

Looking at options history for RTX (NYSE:RTX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $168,984 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $305,390.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $128.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RTX options trades today is 1199.0 with a total volume of 1,752.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RTX's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $128.0 over the last 30 days.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $120.00 $94.5K 5.2K 280 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.9 $1.86 $1.86 $120.00 $92.8K 1.6K 539 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $3.75 $3.2 $3.4 $127.00 $68.0K 674 200 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.47 $2.39 $2.47 $128.00 $49.4K 0 201 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $127.00 $44.0K 82 17

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RTX, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of RTX With a trading volume of 1,369,269, the price of RTX is down by -0.67%, reaching $125.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for RTX

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.5.

