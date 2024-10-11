Behind the Scenes of Royal Caribbean Gr's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $153,450, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $390,301.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $195.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 141.43, with a total volume reaching 415.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $9.3 $8.9 $9.3 $195.00 $153.4K 6 165 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $138.35 $136.5 $136.79 $60.00 $54.8K 41 5 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $136.8 $135.65 $135.88 $60.00 $54.4K 312 5 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $13.55 $12.9 $13.25 $182.50 $39.7K 182 33 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $36.05 $35.65 $35.91 $180.00 $35.9K 220 84

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr With a volume of 440,447, the price of RCL is up 0.92% at $195.37. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days. Expert Opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $223.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $204. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $253. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $213.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.