Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $139,081, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $361,290.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $50.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $45.00 $86.9K 711 81 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.87 $1.84 $1.84 $40.00 $73.6K 923 604 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.15 $12.9 $13.0 $40.00 $65.0K 3.0K 51 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.15 $7.05 $7.1 $37.50 $42.6K 4.2K 62 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $50.00 $42.5K 5.2K 104

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Roblox With a trading volume of 2,744,727, the price of RBLX is down by -1.43%, reaching $43.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Expert Opinions on Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $43. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $44. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $40. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $50.

