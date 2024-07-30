Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $171,711 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $799,861.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $30.00 $225.0K 9.9K 272 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.96 $2.93 $2.96 $22.00 $148.0K 1.5K 502 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.7 $6.85 $22.00 $137.0K 23.7K 200 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.3 $4.4 $30.00 $66.0K 9.9K 654 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.48 $20.50 $58.3K 8.3K 2.7K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets With a volume of 5,290,986, the price of HOOD is down -2.69% at $20.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.5.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $21. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $20. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.