Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $70,550, and 10 were calls, valued at $465,794.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $35.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.72 $21.00 $111.5K 1.4K 905 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.3 $1.24 $1.3 $26.00 $65.0K 13.1K 4 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.01 $23.00 $60.2K 13.1K 667 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.85 $3.94 $25.00 $55.1K 53.9K 86 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $12.0 $12.0 $15.00 $36.0K 5.9K 0

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? With a volume of 9,542,766, the price of HOOD is up 2.11% at $24.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Wolfe Research upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $29. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $20. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $21. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $20. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.