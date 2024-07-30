Behind the Scenes of Rivian Automotive's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,406,825, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,112,172.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $27.5 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $9.0 to $27.5, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.31 $1.26 $1.26 $12.50 $630.0K 44.2K 5.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.89 $0.83 $0.83 $10.00 $581.0K 4.7K 7.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.54 $0.52 $0.54 $21.00 $283.5K 749 5.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $14.00 $195.0K 5.9K 833 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.07 $1.06 $1.06 $20.00 $110.4K 8.7K 1.3K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 17,564,528, with RIVN's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $16.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $19. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $17. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $15. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $14. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

