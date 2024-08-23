Behind the Scenes of Reddit's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $71,660, and 14 were calls, valued at $875,773.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $80.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $2.25 $2.09 $2.25 $60.00 $168.7K 74 934 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.37 $2.25 $2.37 $58.00 $124.1K 2.3K 993 RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $0.73 $0.54 $0.62 $57.00 $99.2K 2.2K 2.0K RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $60.00 $64.2K 770 389 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.5 $1.32 $1.5 $60.00 $59.2K 358 759

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Reddit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,722,155, the RDDT's price is up by 4.04%, now at $58.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 94 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Reddit with a target price of $67. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cannonball Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $67. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $60. An analyst from LightShed Partners downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

