Behind the Scenes of Qualcomm's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,000, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $3,820,382.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $220.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.45 $4.35 $4.4 $220.00 $1.8M 3.9K 4.3K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $18.35 $18.1 $18.35 $200.00 $972.9K 3.1K 8 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $59.0 $57.4 $59.0 $150.00 $560.5K 473 100 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $59.65 $58.05 $58.38 $150.00 $58.3K 473 110 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $59.65 $57.4 $57.8 $150.00 $57.8K 473 110

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qualcomm, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,223,003, with QCOM's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $207.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $195.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $180. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $205. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $206.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

