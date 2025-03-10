Behind the Scenes of Pinterest's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,818,594 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $492,366.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Pinterest during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pinterest stands at 1840.71, with a total volume reaching 15,834.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pinterest, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $4.05 $3.95 $4.0 $28.00 $600.0K 0 1.5K PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.02 $0.94 $0.98 $40.00 $294.0K 7.2K 3.0K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.15 $38.00 $213.0K 1.4K 298 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.8 $10.65 $10.65 $40.00 $165.0K 797 25 PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.81 $2.95 $29.00 $150.5K 2.2K 510

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now? With a volume of 12,579,665, the price of PINS is down -2.74% at $33.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Pinterest

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $47.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Pinterest, maintaining a target price of $47.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pinterest with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

