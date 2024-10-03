Behind the Scenes of Pfizer's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $93,000, and 6 were calls, valued at $314,820.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $32.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 7268.62 with a total volume of 11,974.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.45 $0.44 $0.45 $30.00 $112.5K 16.8K 3.1K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.15 $5.0 $30.00 $60.0K 247 4 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.32 $0.3 $0.31 $30.00 $48.4K 1.6K 296 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.62 $2.61 $2.62 $32.00 $47.1K 256 180 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $28.50 $47.1K 656 6.9K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Pfizer With a trading volume of 10,723,798, the price of PFE is down by -0.93%, reaching $28.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. Expert Opinions on Pfizer

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.