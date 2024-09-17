Behind the Scenes of PDD Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,340 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $542,164.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $120.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.36 $120.00 $74.8K 520 80 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.45 $2.24 $2.45 $97.00 $73.5K 2.1K 26 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.44 $2.23 $2.36 $95.00 $68.4K 7.1K 333 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $55.7 $54.5 $55.7 $55.00 $55.7K 186 57 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $55.8 $55.55 $55.55 $55.00 $55.5K 186 67

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings With a volume of 2,406,773, the price of PDD is up 1.24% at $98.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

