Behind the Scenes of PayPal Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,478, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $490,761.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PayPal Holdings stands at 4210.45, with a total volume reaching 8,919.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PayPal Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $2.3 $2.02 $2.1 $78.00 $101.8K 2.5K 485 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.47 $1.42 $1.46 $80.00 $72.6K 8.6K 5.6K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.3 $2.23 $2.3 $80.00 $57.5K 854 392 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.35 $3.9 $4.05 $80.00 $45.3K 1.8K 114 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $76.00 $40.9K 254 158

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,001,787, with PYPL's price up by 1.6%, positioned at $78.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

