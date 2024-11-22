Behind the Scenes of PayPal Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $391,460 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $874,768.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 7882.85 with a total volume of 10,819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.57 $2.48 $2.5 $90.00 $161.2K 12.4K 1.5K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $95.00 $160.6K 156 147 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.74 $2.66 $2.7 $90.00 $124.2K 12.4K 2.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.9 $6.9 $6.9 $80.00 $103.5K 6.2K 13 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.05 $4.95 $5.0 $82.50 $75.0K 3.7K 155

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,745,695, with PYPL's price up by 1.78%, positioned at $86.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $96. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $89. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $91.

