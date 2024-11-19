Behind the Scenes of PayPal Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $405,494, and 5 were calls, valued at $211,718.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.45 $7.45 $7.45 $87.50 $287.2K 344 636 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $80.00 $49.4K 6.3K 52 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $12.95 $12.85 $12.95 $70.00 $49.2K 99 38 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $2.94 $2.9 $2.94 $83.00 $48.8K 1.2K 152 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.12 $1.07 $1.12 $84.00 $44.8K 300 980

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,582,656, the price of PYPL is down -2.26% at $82.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt continues to hold a Buy rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $87. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $82. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $91. * An analyst from Phillip Securities has revised its rating downward to Accumulate, adjusting the price target to $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

