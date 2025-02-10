Behind the Scenes of Palo Alto Networks's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $527,813 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,969,938.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palo Alto Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palo Alto Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.6 $22.3 $22.3 $220.00 $1.5M 718 701 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.95 $8.4 $8.4 $250.00 $249.5K 257 801 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.4 $16.25 $16.4 $190.00 $81.9K 2.2K 64 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $200.00 $77.0K 2.4K 1.2K PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $43.75 $41.5 $42.5 $240.00 $76.5K 9 40

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks Currently trading with a volume of 2,488,973, the PANW's price is up by 0.92%, now at $195.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $208.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $208. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $225.

