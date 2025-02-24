Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 120 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 93 are puts, totaling $5,373,589, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,602,925.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $140.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.34 $1.3 $1.34 $100.00 $123.1K 8.8K 12.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $96.00 $84.6K 1.7K 5.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.65 $7.65 $7.65 $80.00 $82.6K 5.8K 2.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $90.00 $80.0K 11.5K 36.5K PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $8.4 $8.25 $8.32 $100.00 $74.0K 16.0K 8.9K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 47,448,132, with PLTR's price down by -9.2%, positioned at $92.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $101.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Loop Capital has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $141. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $95. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Underperform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.